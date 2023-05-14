Man robbed of vehicle in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 13

A cab driver was robbed of his vehicle by four persons who had booked the cab online on Friday night. An FIR has been registered at Sector 10-A police station.

Complainant Harish Kumar, a native of Azamgarh in UP, presently residing lives in Sector 85, stated he had been working as a driver for one Sonu Sagar engaged with Ola cabs for the past five months.According to him, the robbers booked the cab from Chaukar Ki Dhani near IMT, Manesar, at around 11 pm on Friday. Upon reaching there, the robbers snatched the keys and fled away with his vehicles after pushing him away. Both informed the police on Saturday morning. The matter is under investigation.