Man sentenced to 20-yr RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 17

The POCSO fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sukhpreet Singh on Thursday sentenced 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for raping a 17 year-old-girl in Panipat. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the convict.

Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, District Attorney, said the matter was reported to the police on August 3, 2019.

A man belonging to a village in the district in his complaint to the Sadar police station said his younger daughter went missing from home in the afternoon. Following the complaint, the police lodged a case and got a certificate from the school to verify the date of birth of the girl. She was found to be a minor as per the certificate. The accused, Amit of Babarpur village, left her at the gate of the Sadar police station on August 13 and fled from the spot. After that the police called her parents and got her medical examination conducted after which Section 4 of the POCSO Act was added into the matter. On interrogating Amit, the police found that Amit took the victim to a rented room at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and raped her.