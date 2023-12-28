Man shoots daughter in Panipat village

Tribune News Service

Panipat, December 27

A 16-year-old girl was shot dead in Patti Kalyana village of Samalkha on Wednesday. The deceased’s father allegedly shot 4-5 bullets at her with a licensed pistol. Samalkha police have registered a case against the father.

The deceased has been identified as Bhawna, daughter of Anil Kumar.

Pradeep, uncle of Bhawna, in his police complaint said that Bhawna left studies after passing Class X. When parents asked her to continue her studies, she started quarrelling with them. She also refused to do domestic work at home.

On Wednesday, Anil and Bhawna had a feud over some domestic work. Bhawna started abusing her father. Angered, Anil brought his licensed pistol, shot her and ran away from the spot.

Pradeep took her to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead. SI Satwinder Singh, Investigation Officer, said that a case has been registered against the father under Section 302 of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

One held for snatching mobile phone

Yamunanagar: A police team has arrested a man in connection with a case of mobile phone snatching. Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson, said the accused had been identified as Praveen Kumar. He said the accused was presented in a court here, where he was sent to judicial custody. TNS

