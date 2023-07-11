Man shoots wife dead

Hisar: A man shot dead his wife following a verbal spat at Mughalpura village in Hisar district today. The victim, Surta Devi, died on the spot, while the accused, Ramniwas, fled the spot. The police have registered a case of murder and started a hunt to nab the accused.
