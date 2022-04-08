Man shot at on suspicion of stealing pigs in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 7

A man was shot at by a Jagadhri resident allegedly on the suspicion of stealing pigs. The victim has suffered an injury.

On the complaint of Deepak, a resident of Lajpat Nagar of Yamunanagar, a case was registered against Rinku Gagat and several others under Sections of the IPC and Arms Act.

The complainant said he, his brother Jaswant and friend Abhishek were on their way to home when at 2.30 am, they saw Gagat and 10 to 12 other persons blocking the road near the old court in Jagadhri.

“Seeing our car, he opened fire. My brother managed to escape, but a bullet hit my neck. My parents took me to a private hospital,” the complainant said.

Subhash Chand, SHO, City police station, Jagadhri, said Gagat had opened fire on Deepak on the suspicion of stealing pigs. Three persons — Rinku Gagat, Ashok Kumar and Rajesh Kumar had been arrested.