Man shot at over personal enmity

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 27

A man was allegedly shot in his hand and stomach over an altercation in Bas Padamka village on Sunday night. An FIR has been registered at the Pataudi police station.

The police said the incident took place on Sunday night in Bas Padmaka village, where Rajkamal of Ashok Vihar Colony, Gurugram, had gone to meet his friend Mohit along with Pradeep and Ravindra.

It is alleged that David, Anand Gurjar and Bhupendra, residents of Greater Noida, were already present at Mohit’s house. Rajkamal had an altercation with Gurjar over a call about 10 days ago. Gurjar had allegedly threatened to kill Rajkamal.

“They surrounded me at Mohit’s house. Gurjar caught hold of me while Bhupendra slapped me and David shot me in the right hand and abdomen. On hearing the gunshots, my friends and other villagers gathered and the trio fled the scene,” Rajkamal said in his complaint.

Rajkamal was taken to hospital. After getting information, a police team reached the hospital and recorded his statement. Following the statement, an FIR was registered against three accused under Sections 307 (murder attempt) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at the Pataudi police station on Monday.

“An FIR has been registered and we are conducting raids to nab the accused,” said Inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO, Pataudi police station.