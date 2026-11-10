Man shot dead, another injured in firing over old enmity at Jhajjar village

A man was shot dead and another injured after armed assailants allegedly opened fire at them from close range in Mandothi village, under the jurisdiction of the Asauda police station, on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Joginder, while the injured, Hardeep, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Old enmity is suspected to be the motive behind the crime. The police have registered a case against seven persons, including a woman, and initiated an investigation.

The police claimed to have arrested a husband-wife duo, Mukesh and Bhateri, within 24 hours of the incident. A revolver, a double-barrel gun, 15 live cartridges and two empty cartridge cases were recovered from their possession. A vehicle allegedly used in the crime has also been seized.

The incident came to light after Hardeep’s father, Ballu, lodged a complaint at the Asauda police station. He alleged that his elder son, Hariom, was returning home from his farmhouse when a group of villagers travelling in a car intercepted and assaulted him. Hariom managed to escape and informed his younger brother, Pradeep, about the incident. Meanwhile, another son, Hardeep, was at the house of his friend Joginder alias Bholu.

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According to the complainant, the accused subsequently reached outside Joginder’s house, armed with weapons, and opened indiscriminate fire, injuring Hardeep and Joginder. Both sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to hospital, where Joginder later succumbed to his injuries.

The police reached the spot after receiving information and called a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team to examine the crime scene. The team collected evidence, including blood-stained soil and empty and live cartridges.

“Taking serious note of the incident, a police team from the Mandothi police post arrested Mukesh and his wife Bhateri within 24 hours,” the police spokesperson said.

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Sub-Inspector Jai Bhagwan, SHO of the Asauda police station, said the two accused were produced before a court in Bahadurgarh. The woman was remanded in one-day police custody, while the male accused was sent on three-day police remand.

The police would question them about the involvement of other persons and the weapons used in the crime. Efforts were underway to arrest the remaining accused, the SHO said.

The police have registered a case against seven persons — Mukesh alias Gunga, Sahil, Bhateri, Krishan, Bhondu, Rohit alias Kala and Sonu — under Sections 109(1), 351(3), 190, 191(3) and 126(2) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.