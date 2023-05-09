Man shot dead at auction in Khewra village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 8

A man was shot dead in broad daylight at Khewra village during the auction of a panchayati land, held at a community centre in the village today.

A youth, Sonu, accompanying the assailants, sustained bullet injuries in his stomach in the firing.

The deceased was identified as Sooraj of Khewra, a resident of Patel Nagar in Sonepat. A case was registered in this regard.