Man shot dead at auction in Khewra village

Sonepat, May 8
A man was shot dead in broad daylight at Khewra village during the auction of a panchayati land, held at a community centre in the village today.
A youth, Sonu, accompanying the assailants, sustained bullet injuries in his stomach in the firing.
The deceased was identified as Sooraj of Khewra, a resident of Patel Nagar in Sonepat. A case was registered in this regard.
