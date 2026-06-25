Man shot dead by grandson over land dispute in in Badagaon

A long-standing land dispute turned tragic on Thursday afternoon when about a 75-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his grandson in Badagaon village in the district.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Darshan Singh and the accused as his grandson Sonu, who is currently absconding. Preliminary investigation found tension had been brewing within the family for some time over the division of land.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at about 12 noon when Sonu allegedly arrived at his grandfather’s home and confronted him over the dispute. Villagers told police they heard loud arguments and shouting from the house shortly before the shooting. As the heated exchange intensified, Darshan Singh reportedly stepped out from the home to a livestock rearing plot.

Advertisement

Sonu allegedly produced a firearm and opened fire on his grandfather. The bullet struck Darshan Singh, who collapsed on the spot, and the accused fled. Police arrived soon after and found Darshan Singh’s body lying in a pool of blood.

Panic spread across the village after the gunshot and residents rushed to the scene. Police officials led by DSP Indri Satish Kumar Gautam and a forensic expert examined the crime scene and collected evidence. The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

During the investigation, police learned that disputes over the division of family land had led to frequent confrontations between the grandfather and grandson. Officers believe the property dispute was the primary motive for the killing.

Confirming the incident, DSP Indri Gautam said a case has been registered against the accused grandson for allegedly killing his grandfather. “We have constituted multiple teams to nab the accused and are conducting raids at various locations. The accused will be arrested soon,” he added