Man shot dead in Faridabad, 2 nabbed

A 26-year-old man was shot dead near a liquor shop just ahead of Ismailpur MCD toll in Faridabad on Friday night over an old rivalry. An FIR was registered at the Palla police station and the police arrested two accused on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Rohan, alias Gullu (25), and Akash Awana (26). The crime team seized 10 bullet shells from the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Suraj, a resident of Shivam Colony of Ismailpur. Suraj used to work for Devendra Awana of Basantpur village.

Santosh, mother of the deceased filed a complaint, stating that her son, Suraj, was shot dead by Sukhraj, Gullu, Akash, Annu Bhadana, Akash Bhadana, Lakhan Rajput, Sahil and others in a planned manner on Friday night. Two days ago, Suraj had told her that Sukhraj, Gullu, Akash, Annu and Akash of Basantpur

village were threatening to kill him and also following him.

Following the complaint, an FIR of murder was registered against the accused at the Palla police station.

“The accused in the preliminary interrogation revealed that Devendra and his companions had a quarrel with him in 2017. Suraj used to make videos, abusing his companions and post them on social media. Due to this, they shot Suraj dead on late Friday night. Akash has an Oyo Hotel in Jaitpur in Delhi and Rohan runs a milk dairy in his village. We will take the accused in police remand after they are produced in court. We are conducting raids to nab other accused,” said a spokesperson for the Faridabad police.