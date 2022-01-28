Man shot dead in Faridabad

Gurugram, January 27
A tea seller was shot dead in IMT Sector 69, Faridabad, on Wednesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar (38), resident of Mujaidi village in Faridabad. The body was spotted by the family on Thursday morning on their way to Nawad village, a kilometre away from his tea shop. An FIR has been registered against an unidentified accused under Section 302 of the IPC and Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Sadar police station, Ballabhgarh. — OC
