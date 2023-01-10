Man shot dead in Fatehabad village

Hisar, January 9
A man was shot dead in Palsar village of Fatehabad district by two motorcycle-borne assailants. The police said here today that the victim, identified as Jaipal, was sitting outside a shop in the village when the two assailants opened fire on him from a close range. He died on the spot.
The police registered a case against a local resident Sukhpreet and another person in the case. Cops said a property dispute seemed to be the motive behind the killing.
