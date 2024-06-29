Bouncer shot dead in Gurugram by 2 bike-borne assailants dressed as delivery agents

Gurugram, June 29
A 25-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne assailants dressed as food and grocery delivery agents in a village here, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place around 9 pm on Friday when Anuj was in a market area in Gurugram district’s Ullahwas village, a senior police officer said.
The duo, dressed in uniforms of Zomato and Blinkit, allegedly fired five bullets at Anuj and fled the spot, the officer said.
The victim was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.
Anuj was a resident of Kadarpur village and worked as a bouncer with a private liquor outlet, they said.
An FIR has been registered in the matter. Efforts are underway to nab the accused, the officer said.
