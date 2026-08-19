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Home / Haryana / Man shot dead in Nuh, suspect claims revenge in social media post

Man shot dead in Nuh, suspect claims revenge in social media post

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:16 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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A 34-year-old man, who had served jail in a murder case, was shot dead allegedly over a long-standing enmity in Laharwadi village of Nuh district today. The victim, identified as Azharuddin, was shot multiple times, including a bullet in the forehead. His body was later found lying in bushes.The incident triggered panic in the village, following which additional police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident. The police are closely monitoring the situation.

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According to the police, Azharuddin had been accused in the murder of Wasim in 2018 and had spent time in jail in connection with the case. Wasim’s family has allegedly been harbouring a grudge against him since then.

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Following Azharuddin’s killing, Wasim’s brother Mohammad Kaish allegedly posted a video on Facebook claiming that he had avenged his brother’s murder. The victim’s family has also cited the old enmity as the suspected motive. Village Sarpanch Singa said four or five children were present at the spot when a group of around 10-15 armed youths arrived and opened fire on Azharuddin. The assailants allegedly also attacked the children with sticks and clubs, but they managed to escape.

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Villagers said the rivalry between the two families dated back to a dispute during an election rally in Palwal and a land-related conflict. Wasim was shot dead in Laharwadi on August 3, 2018. Azharuddin was named the prime accused in the case, in which 13 people and others were booked.

Police said Azharuddin died at the scene. His body was sent to Al-Aafia Hospital, Mandikheda, for post-mortem examination.

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“An FIR has been registered and the matter is under investigation. The suspect will be arrested at the earliest,” said Naresh Kumar, SHO, Sadar Punhana police station.

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