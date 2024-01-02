Man shot dead in Shahabad

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 1

A 30-year-old man was killed after an unidentified person opened fire at him at a barber’s shop in the Committee Chowk area of Shahbad late last evening.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Wadhwa of Khattarwara Mohalla in Shahbad. He used to work as a financier. Sachin had gone to the barber’s shop for a haircut when an unidentified person (face covered) reached there, enquired about him and then opened fire at him.

In her complaint to the police, Sachin’s mother Bindra Rani said the incident occurred around 7.30 pm yesterday. The accused managed to flee after the incident. Sachin had suffered a bullet injury in the chest. He was taken to the CHC, Shahbad, from where he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him “brought dead” around 10 pm. The complainant alleged that her son was killed over an old enmity.

A case has been registered at the Shahbad police station. “The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at the LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained,” said Shahbad police station SHO Rajpal.

