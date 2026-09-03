Man shot dead outside gym in Yamunanagar’s Model Town
Harbhajan Singh was a resident of Prem Nagar Colony
Advertisement
A 65-year-old man, who was into finance and transport business, was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants outside a gym in Model Town here on Thursday morning.
Harbhajan Singh was a resident of Prem Nagar Colony here.
Advertisement
As Harbhajan stepped out of the gym around 7.50 am, the assailants allegedly opened fire at him and fled the spot.
Advertisement
He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Police have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement