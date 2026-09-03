Man shot dead outside gym in Yamunanagar’s Model Town

A 65-year-old man, who was into finance and transport business, was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants outside a gym in Model Town here on Thursday morning.

Harbhajan Singh was a resident of Prem Nagar Colony here.

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As Harbhajan stepped out of the gym around 7.50 am, the assailants allegedly opened fire at him and fled the spot.

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He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants.