Man, sister-in-law die by 'suicide' in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 21

A couple reportedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in the fields of Sisar village under the Narnaund police station of Hisar district. The villagers spotted the bodies in the fields today.

The police rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Sandeep (36) and his sister-in-law Sushil Rani (33). They belonged to Badala village of the district and had left home last night. The police also recovered a motorcycle from near the spot.

The police said it seemed to be a case of suicide by them. Surender, husband of Sushil Devi and elder brother of Sandeep said in a statement to the police that both Sandeep and Sushil were having an illicit affair for some time. The deceased woman is the mother of three children.The SHO of the Bans police station, Narender Pal, said they reached the spot on getting the information and took the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

#Hisar