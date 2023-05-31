Man sits on Magistrate’s chair, booked

Sirsa, May 30
A teacher from Mansa district in Punjab created a scene in a Sirsa court today morning when he sat on the Magistrate’s chair and ordered the staff to serve him coffee. The man, identified as Karamjeet, reached the court early in the morning with regard to a hearing in a dowry case filed by his wife.
However, he sat on the Magistrate’s chair when safai karamcharis were cleaning the rooms. When they protested his misdemeanour, he reportedly kicked the door while coming out of the room. He was later detained by the police.
The police said on the complaint of Sirsa court watchman Sandeep Kumar, a case had been registered under Sections 170, 186, 332 and 427 of the IPC against the accused.
