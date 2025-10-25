A man and his son were shot dead in broad daylight on the Kalan road bypass in the Kharkhoda area of the district on Friday.

The assailants came in an SUV vehicle and shot 10-15 rounds at the victims, who tried to save themselves, but the assailants opened fire at them till they died.

After committing the crime, the assailants attempted to flee, but their vehicle collided with a railing on a highway, after which they left their vehicle on the spot, and fled after snatching a motorcycle from one Suresh of Turkpur, a commuter, at gunpoint.

The Kharkhoda ACP, along with police teams, reached the spot and took the victims to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Dharamvir and his 25-year-old son, Mohit, of Gopalpur. Both were on the way to a Sonepat court for a hearing.

As per the police, as the victims reached the Delhi bypass road, a SUV vehicle hit their motorcycle, after which they fell and the assailants shot them dead.

The police have recovered the SUV vehicle, which is owned by one Sahil Parashar of Khanda village in the district.

Crime DCP Narender Kadyan said, prima facie, an old enmity was said to be behind the double murder.

Kadyan added that three boys — Sagar, Mohit (one of the victims of Friday’s firing), and Nitin — had gone to Haridwar in 2020, but only Mohit and Nitin returned.

Sagar’s family members had lodged a missing complaint in this regard, after which it was revealed that Mohit and Nitin had strangulated him to death, throwing his body on the KMP Expressway.

The police then arrested Mohit and Nitin.

Sagar’s friend Ankush, along with two associates, Rahul and Sunny, had previously attacked Mohit to take revenge for Sagar’s murder. All three were arrested in the case, but were released on bail, Kadyan said.

It was being suspected that Ankush and/or his associates murdered Mohit and his father while they were on their way to the Sonepat court for a hearing in the Sagar murder case, the DCP said.

Six teams had been constituted to nab the accused in the double murder, and they would be arrested soon, Kadyan added.