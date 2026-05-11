Man, sons get life term for 2022 Fatehabad murder

A Fatehabad court on Monday sentenced a man and his two sons to life imprisonment in the sensational 2022 murder case of Yogesh Goswami.

Advertisement

District and Sessions Judge Deepak Agarwal pronounced the verdict and also imposed a fine of Rs 16,500 each on the convicts.

Advertisement

The convicted persons were identified as Vinod, alias Vinodi, and his two sons, Arun, alias Kaku, and Gulshan, alias Kannu.

Advertisement

The court held all three guilty under various charges, including murder, and ordered that they be sent to jail.

The incident took place on the night of May 24, 2022, in Ramniwas Mohalla of Fatehabad. A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Naveen Kumar, under Sections 302, 323, 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

Advertisement

As per the complaint, Naveen Kumar’s nephew Siddharth had an argument with the accused while returning home from market. When Yogesh Goswami, his wife Poonam and Siddharth were going to question the accused over the dispute, they were allegedly surrounded by Vinod and his sons in a street.

The accused allegedly attacked the family with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. Yogesh Goswami sustained multiple stab injuries and was critically wounded, while Poonam and Siddharth also suffered injuries in the attack.

The accused fled the spot after locals reached the spot on hearing the commotion. An injured Yogesh was rushed to the Civil Hospital by family members, where doctors declared him dead.

The prosecution was represented by deputy district attorney Arun Bansal, while district attorney Devendra Mittal said another accused in the case, Dhannat, mother of Vinod, had died during the trial.

After hearing arguments from both sides and examining the evidence presented by the police, the court convicted Vinod, Arun and Gulshan and sentenced them to life imprisonment.