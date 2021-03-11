Man stabbed to death

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 24

A steel unit owner, Yogesh Goswami, was stabbed to death by some assailants in Ramniwas Mohalla of Fatehabad last night. The incident occurred when the deceased had gone to the locality to complain regarding harassment of his son by the youths.

The incident led to protest in the town as some persons staged a dharna at the Civil Hospital after which SP Surender Singh Bhoria assured protesters that the accused would be arrested soon. The police said some youths of the locality had asked Yogesh’s son Sidharth for a lift but he did not stop the vehicle. The accused tried to assault Sidharth. When Yogesh went to the accused house, the family of accused Vinod assauled him and his son Gulshan stabbed Yogesh . He died during treatment.