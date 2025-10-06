Man stabbed to death in Hisar

A man on Saturday was stabbed to death at a shop near the Sabzi Mandi RoB in Hisar. The victim has been identified as Ranu Saini (20), a salesperson at the shop.

Advertisement

The police said they have detained two persons in connection with the incident. An old enmity between the suspects and the victim is said to be the behind the murder. According to the police, two assailants entered the shop and stabbed the man about 20 times. After the attack, the assailants fled on a motorcycle. One of the assailants even tried to shoot the man, but the pistol failed to fire. The victim managed to step out of the shop, and called for help.

Advertisement

He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.