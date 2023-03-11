Man stabbed to death in Karnal village

Karnal, March 10
A man aged around 45 was allegedly stabbed to death over an argument in Raipur Roran village on Friday in the district. The deceased was identified as Jaipal of the same village, said the police.
As per information, Jaipal had an argument with the accused when they were sitting at a community centre. The argument turned violent, after which the accused, along with others, allegedly stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Sukhbir Singh, investigating officer, said they had registered a case against two persons Munish Kumar and Angrej Singh under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
