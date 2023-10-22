Man stabbed to death in Panipat, 3 booked

Panipat, October 21
The Bapoli police have booked three persons, including two women, for stabbing a man to death in Khojkipur village of Bapoli tehsil in the district over an old enmity.
The deceased was identified as Suresh, a driver in the Uttarakhand Roadways, while the suspects have been identified as Rajinder, along with his wife Nisha and mother Ramrati.
In a complaint lodged with the police, Vishal, the deceased’s son, said that he, along with his father Suresh and mother Suman, was working in front of their house on Friday evening when the three accused came and started hurling abuses at them. He alleged that Rajinder, their next-door neighbour, wanted the outlet of a pipe from his home to empty into a drain located in front of the victim’s house. Owing to Suresh’s opposition to this, the accused assaulted them. Vishal alleged that Nisha and Ramrati caught hold of his father while Rajinder stabbed him in the chest with a knife.
Vishal was also attacked by the accused as he attempted to save his father from the attack. Subsequently, the victim’s family members reached there and informed the police, while Rajinder managed to flee from the spot.
The victim was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case against the suspect.
