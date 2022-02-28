Man stabbed to death in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 27

A man was allegedly stabbed to death in Balauli village of Yamunanagar district. The deceased has been identified as Gurvinder Singh (35), alias Sunny, of Balauli village.

On the complaint of Kulwinder Kaur, the wife of the deceased, a case was registered against Gurbaj Singh, Jagnur Singh and Sandeep Singh, all residents of Balauli village and some other unknown persons under Section 302 and 120-B of the IPC at the Chhachhrauli police station today.

The complainant stated to the police that her husband Gurvinder Singh and his friend Deepak of Balauli village were strolling on a road outside the village on Saturday evening. She alleged that Gurbaj, Jagnur, Sandeep and six to seven other persons were standing on the road. She further alleged that some persons caught Deepak and started beating him with wooden sticks. Gurbaj and Jagnur caught her husband’s arms and Sandeep stabbed him with a knife several times, she added. —