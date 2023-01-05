Man stabbed to death over enmity

Gurugram, January 4
To avenge an old enmity, a man stabbed his 26-year-old brother-in-law to death on Tuesday afternoon. An FIR was registered at the Sector 18 police station, and the accused has been arrested. He was produced in a city court today which sent him to judicial custody.
The deceased has been identified as Sonu Turi, a native of Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand. He lived in Sukhrali Enclave along with his brother Monu Turi, and used to work as a helper at a workshop. The accused has been identified as Rajiv, a native of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the complaint filed by Pawan Turi, he came to meet his brothers Sonu and Monu from Jharkhand on Monday. On Tuesday, around 3 pm, Sonu reached his room, gasping. “He told me that a scuffle broke out between him and Rajiv, and took off his shirt to show me injury marks. In the meantime, Rajiv came carrying a knife in his hand. He then stabbed Sonu three to four times in his chest and stomach and fled,” said Pawan in his complaint.
