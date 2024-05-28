Man stabs ex-girlfriend to death

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 27

The Gurugram police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his former girlfriend to death at his paying guest accommodation in the Sadar police station area.

The case After killing her, the accused himself informed the police

He claimed the woman had filed a rape case against him in Maharashtra, she was now blackmailing him

The accused was identified as Suraj Verma (28) and the deceased Sarika Vankhere (32), both residents of Akola in Maharashtra. Vankhera had reached Gurugram to meet the accused two days ago. After killing Vankhera, Verma himself informed the police. An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station. On Monday, Verma was produced in a city court that sent him to judicial custody. He claimed that Vankhera had filed a rape case against him in Maharashtra in 2023, but he got bail after thy reached a compromise. However, she was now blackmailing him.

Verma called the police around 8 pm on Saturday. A police team reached the spot and found the woman lying in a pool of blood. The police took the body in custody and kept it in a mortuary. After identifying the body, the police informed the family of the deceased. The police arrested Verma, who was hiding in a washroom. Verma worked in a private company and lived in a PG near Tikli village here. He claimed that the woman was blackmailing her, but it is a matter of investigation, said Inspector Arjun Dev, SHO of the Sadar police station.

