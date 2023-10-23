Man stabs friend to death in Gurugram

PTI

Gurugram, October 22

A 27-year-old Nepali national was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his friend in Anjana Colony here.

According to police, the victim was 23-year-old Vinod, also a native of Nepal, while the accused has been identified as Sumit alias Sukhalal. “Vinod used to scold me over minor things due to which I started having a grudge against him. We were drinking Saturday till late night. I took the opportunity and attacked Vinod with a knife near his neck and killed him,” Sumit confessed, according to the police.

#Gurugram #Nepal