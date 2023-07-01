Man stoned to death, three held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 30

A 30-year-old man was stoned to death over an old enmity in Damdama village while they were drinking liquor near a farmhouse last night. The police have arrested all three accused of murder. An FIR was registered at the Sohna Sadar police station.

The deceased has been identified as Jaystri. His body was found near Prem Farmhouse on Friday morning.

On the complaint of B Prakash, brother of the deceased, an FIR was registered under relevant Sections of the IPC.

The accused have been identified as Lalit, Ashok, and Dinesh.

According to the police, Lalit has 5 cases of theft while Ashok and Dinesh have cases of quarrel and assault registered against them. The accused will be produced in court on Saturday and will later be remanded in police custody for further investigation.