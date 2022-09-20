Man strangled to death by neighbour in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 19

A 34-year-old driver working with a private compnay was allegedly strangled to death by his neighbour while they were drinking liquor together last night in the Naharpur Rupa area. The father of the deceased alleged that his son was killed over personal enmity. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station, said the police.

The police said the deceased was identified as Narender, alias Vicky, a resident of Shiv Colony, Naharpur Rupa. He was working as a driver with a private company and was father of two children. It was on Monday morning that his body was found lying in the bushes near the trailer parking at Transport Nagar.

The police took the body in its custody. In the complaint filed by Ramsharan, alais Billu, father of the deceased, he said his neighbour Naresh, alias Kalu, had enmity with his family. “My son Deepak has been missing for the past five months and Naresh’s wife too has been missing around the same time. Naresh doubting that his wife had eloped with Deepak, took revenge by murdering Narender after strangulating him,” the father of the deceased said in his complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Naresh under Sections of the IPC. “We are on the job and the accused will be arrested soon,” said the ACP.

