 Man strangles wife to death : The Tribune India

Man strangles wife to death

Man strangles wife to death

Photo for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 22

An auto driver allegedly strangled his wife to death in front of their three children at their home in Kadarpur village last night after an altercation, said the police.

The accused managed to flee, leaving his dead wife and three children. An FIR has been registered against the man at the Sector 65 police station, they said.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Praveen Kumar, a native of Kadarpur village. His deceased wife has been identified as Beenu Kumari (30). They were part of a joint family, said the police.

The accused and his wife used to fight regularly. On Thursday night, there was a fight between them, when the children were also at home. During the quarrel, Praveen allegedly strangled his wife to death in front of the children and fled.

It was 9 am on Friday when the police reached their house after getting information. The police took the body into custody and an FIR was registered, said the police.

“The accused is absconding but efforts are being made to arrest him. It is not yet clear what led to the fight between the duo. Reasons for the murder will be clear only after the accused is arrested”, said Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO of the Sector 65 police station.

#Gurugram

