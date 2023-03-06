Man strangles wife to death in Yamunanagar village

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 5

A man allegedly strangulated his wife to death at Kami Majra village in the district.

The motive behind the murder seemed to be liquor consumption, as the accused reportedly used to fight with the woman after drinking.

On the complaint of the brother of the victim, Jabir Ahmad, of Bareilly district (UP), a case was registered against the accused Babloo Singh under Section 302 of the IPC at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on March 4. The complainant said his brother-in-law Babloo of Shahjahanpur district of UP was living with his wife Husna, aka Guddi (28), daughter Bhuri (5) and Kanshi (3) in a rented room at Kami Majra village.

He said he often used to beat his wife Husna under the influence of liquor.

Some people of the area spotted the body lying in the room on Saturday morning and informed the police. After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot.