Man suffers bullet injury in Ambala

A man suffered a bullet injury to his leg over an alleged old enmity in the Mullana area of Ambala on Tuesday.

The injured has been identified as Balwinder, a resident of Mullana.

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The victim’s brother, Balbir Singh, said that he and his two brothers were returning from the agricultural fields when they were attacked.

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“My brothers were on a two-wheeler when nearly 15 people in two four-wheelers and some two-wheelers reached there, hit their two-wheeler and started firing. My brother Balwinder suffered a bullet injury in his leg. After the firing incident, they managed to flee from the spot. Meanwhile, one of their four-wheelers met with an accident; however, the accused managed to escape. Earlier this month, they had opened fire at our house, and a case was registered but no action was taken,” he said.

Balwinder was rushed to Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, for treatment.

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SHO, Mullana police station, Parmod Kumar said a firing incident had been reported and CCTV footage was being checked to gather information about the accused.

The victim’s brother has given some names, and the involvement of the suspects is being verified, he said.

“There is an old dispute between two parties. Both parties have got FIRs registered against each other in the past as well. The matter is under investigation,” he added.