Man thrashed to death in Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 22

A 28-year-old man, identified as Vikram, was beaten to death by unidentified assailants in Garwa village of Bhiwani district last night.

The police have registered a murder case against eight persons, including five identified persons — Vikas, Praveen, Krishan, Sumit and Akshay — on the complaint of the victim’s family members.

The victim, who had gone to the fields on Saturday night, was found lying in a serious condition in his car. Following this, his family members rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way.

His family members claimed that Vikram was a witness in an assault case that took place during the 2019 Assembly elections. They said the victim was supposed to appear in court on October 26 in connection with the case.

