Man thrashed to death over old enmity in Gurugram

Gurugram, January 1
A 28-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people over an old enmity in the Sector 46 area here. The CCTV footage of the brutal beating has gone viral. The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a native of Palwal, currently a resident in Jal Vihar Colony. He worked in a utensils shop of his relative. On Saturday, around 2.45 pm, a group of over eight people, riding on a motorcycle and a scooter halted at the shop. They attacked him with sticks and iron rods and fled. He was injured greviously and rushed to a private hospital where he died today.
Following the complaint of his cousin, an FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 148, 149, 325 and 506 of the IPC at the Sector 50 police station on Saturday night. Later, Section 302 was also added.
The postmortem was conducted, but the family members of the deceased refused to take the body, demanding the arrest of the accused first.
“We are questioning suspects and raids are being conducted to nab the accused,” said SHO Rajesh Kumar.
