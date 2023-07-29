Man wanted for firing at AAP leader nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 28

The Ambala unit of the special task force (STF), Haryana, has arrested a wanted criminal in connection with the firing incident at AAP leader Makhan Singh Lobana’s house in April. A country-made pistol was also recovered from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Anuj, a resident of Baldev Nagar in Ambala.

He was carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his head. STF DSP Aman Kumar, said Anuj had provided weapons to the shooters who had opened fire at the house of Makhan Singh.

He was arrested from the Pipli-Ladwa road and a country-made pistol was recovered from his possession.

A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Thanesar Sadar police station.

He was produced before a court today, which sent him to two-day police remand.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi had made a ransom call to Makhan Singh, seeking Rs 50 lakh and threatened him of dire consequences if he did not pay.

