Man wanted in murder case arrested

Gurugram, October 26
The Gurugram STF has arrested a criminal who carried a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head. He is accused in a case of murder that took place in a farmhouse near Sohna. Three pistols and 31 cartridges were seized from his possession.
According to the STF, the arrested persons was Kapil, alias Pandit, of Bhati Colony in Palwal.
Gyanendra, alias Bhola, of Palwal and his cousin Lalit allegedly went to a farmhouse along the Sohna-Palwal road on April 12. They were attacked with iron rods, sticks, axe and hammer by a group of men. Injured Gyanendra was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
“We are questioning the accused after taking him on police remand,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangawan, DSP of the STF, Gurugram.
