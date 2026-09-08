Man wanted in snatching cases detained after brief exchange of firing

A man wanted in several cases of snatching was detained by the Karnal police after a brief exchange of firing in the Assandh area on Monday night. The accused sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.

Giving details, Gorakhpal Rana, DSP, Assandh, said that the accused has been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Hisar. A pistol has been recovered from his possession.

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The accused, identified as Sandeep, a resident of Hisar, was riding the motorcycle alone. The police said a pistol was recovered from his possession. Several snatching cases had been registered against him and had reportedly been released from jail around three months back. He allegedly resumed criminal activities after coming out of jail and was suspected to be planning another crime when the cross-firing took place.

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A team of CIA, Assandh, was on routine night patrol near the Jabala canal when they spotted a motorcycle-borne man coming towards them. When the police signalled him to stop, the suspect allegedly tried to flee and opened fire at the police team, he said, adding that three rounds were fired by the suspect, while the police also retaliated. A bullet hit the police vehicle, while another narrowly missed a police personnel. In exchange of fire, the suspect sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

“We will take him into custody after being discharged from hospital to inquire about the cases registered against him as well as about his planning,” DSP added.