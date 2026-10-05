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Home / Haryana / Man wanted in theft, snatching cases held after brief exchange of fire in Kaithal

Man wanted in theft, snatching cases held after brief exchange of fire in Kaithal

Police recover an illegal .32-bore firearm from his possession

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 12:59 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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DSP Sushil Prakash said a team of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Staff was patrolling the Guhla police station area when it received a tip-off that Kripal was allegedly hiding in a forest area. Representative Image/iStock
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A wanted accused in several cases of theft and snatching was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the Anti-Vehicle Theft Staff of the Kaithal police in the Guhla area on Monday, police said.

The accused, identified as Kripal alias Ballu, a resident of Alipur in Punjab, sustained a bullet injury to his knee.

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DSP Sushil Prakash said a team of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Staff was patrolling the Guhla police station area when it received a tip-off that Kripal was allegedly hiding in a forest area along the Babakpur-Rattakhera road. He was riding a motorcycle, carrying an illegal firearm and allegedly planning to commit another crime.

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Acting on the information, the police formed a raiding team and proceeded towards the spot after putting on bulletproof jackets as a precautionary measure.

When the police team reached the spot, the suspect allegedly spotted the police and attempted to flee towards the forest. The personnel asked him to stop, but he opened fire at them, police said.

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One of the bullets struck ASI Ajit Singh’s bulletproof jacket. The protective gear prevented him from sustaining any injury.

The police personnel retaliated in self-defence, during which a bullet hit the accused in the knee. He was overpowered and taken into custody at the spot, the DSP said.

He said the accused and the police fired four rounds each. An illegal .32-bore firearm was recovered from his possession. The motorcycle allegedly being used by him was also found without a registration number.

Kripal was initially taken to the Community Health Centre, Guhla, for treatment. Doctors subsequently referred him to the District Hospital, Kaithal.

The DSP said preliminary investigation had revealed that several cases of theft, loot and snatching were registered against the accused. Further investigation is under way to establish his alleged involvement in other criminal activities and identify any associates.

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