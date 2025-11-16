Man, wife hang themselves in Rewari town

A young married couple reportedly hanged themselves in their rented accommodation at Santosh Colony at Dharuhera here on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar (26) and Hally (23).

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which they did not blame anyone for the extreme step and requested that they be cremated on a single pyre.

Inspector Kashmir Singh, SHO, Dharuhera police station, said Raj Kumar was working at a private company while Hally was a housewife. “We got information about the incident in the afternoon. The bodies were found in the room when the police team reached there. Forensic experts were also called. Their family members have been informed about the incident,” he added.