Man with reward of Rs 2 lakh held in Nagaland

Sonepat, June 18
The crime unit of the Ganaur police has arrested an accused involved in drug trafficking in Nagaland. The accused, identified as Akananu N Yaipatho, alias Leon, a resident of Purna Bazar, Dimapur, in Nagaland, had a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head.
