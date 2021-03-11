Man, witness in wife's murder case, shot in Sonepat court complex

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, April 22

A 45-year-old man, who was a prime witness in his wife’s murder case, was shot dead in the Sonepat court complex today. The deceased was identified as Ved Prakash of Mukinpur village. He had come to the court to depose as a witness in his wife Kanika’s murder case.

After he came out from his advocate’s chamber and headed towards the court, two motorcycle-borne youths opened fire on him. Ved Prakash sustained two bullet injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

The miscreants managed to flee after the incident and efforts are on to arrest them.

On November 24, 2020, Ved Prakash married his friend Vijay Pal’s daughter Kanika (18) at an Arya Samaj temple in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and got the marriage registered. After the incident, Vijay Pal left Mukinpur village and started living in Rohtak. On July 6, 2021, he invited Kanika for celebrating his birthday.

Ved Prakash left Kanika at the Rai police station gate from where Vijay Pal took her in a car to Rohtak. On the way, he also called his cousin Vijender of Rithal village.

Later, Ved Prakash lodged a complaint with the Rai police against Vijay Pal and others saying his wife had been missing since then. Vijay Pal was arrested on July 28 last year.

As per the police record, Vijay Pal admitted during the investigation that he, along with a relative, murdered his daughter on July 6, 2021, near Kheri Damkan village in Sonepat. They took the body to Meerut and threw it into the Gang canal. Later, Vijender was also arrested.

SP Himanshu Garg said Vijay Pal and his relative were lodged in the Sonepat district jail and Ved Prakash was the prime witness and complainant in the Kanika murder case.