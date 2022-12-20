Man, woman found dead in Gurugram club

Gurugram, December 20
A man and a woman were found dead and two others unconscious in a cabin at a club in the DLF Phase-3 area here on Monday.
According to sources, four friends - a man and three women - had come to the club to celebrate a birthday on Sunday night. They had asked for an ‘angithi’ and later fallen asleep. On Monday morning, the club staff checked and found two people dead and two others unconscious.
One of the deceased has been identified as Rajan Joshi.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem while the two others were rushed to a hospital.
It is suspected that Joshi and his friends could have inhaled the noxious fumes from the angithi and died due to suffocation.
A case has been registered, said police adding that they were questioning the people of the night club.
