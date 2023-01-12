Manager ‘rapes’ staffer in Gurugram, booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 11

A 30-year-old woman staffer has accused the manager of an online app of raping, torturing and blackmailing her for the past five months. He also allegedly circulated her objectionable pictures and videos on internet.

The woman has also accused a couple working with the app, a friend of the main accused and an owner of a hotel of harassment and criminal conspiracy.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered on Tuesday against five accused at Sadar police station, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, who is the mother of two daughters, she opted for work from home after the Covid lockdown in May last year through "Mico app". Her job was that of assisting manager Kunal Singh.

"The app manager, Kunal Singh, made advances but I resisted. After that, he blocked my salary. On August 14, he called me to a mall to discuss about my salary. He had offered me some eatables. After consuming those, I felt dizzy. He took me to a hotel where he raped me. He showed me my objectionable videos and threatened that he would circulate those on social media,” she said in her complaint.

