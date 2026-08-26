Mand dispute: Surmukh Singh released on bail after August 13 NH-44 blockade in Ambala

Sikh community member Surmukh Singh, who was arrested by the Ambala police on August 13, was released on bail from Central Jail, Ambala, on Wednesday evening.

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Surmukh Singh, a resident of Ramkheri village in Yamunanagar, was arrested in connection with a case registered over the blocking of the Delhi-Amritsar national highway (NH-44) and an alleged attack on policemen. He was granted bail by a local court.

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Singh was welcomed by community leaders, including members of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), SAD Haryana and BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh).

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On August 13, members of the Sikh community had blocked NH-44 in Ambala to seek action against Gursimran Singh Mand, national president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front. They also sought the release of two Sikh youths who had been arrested in connection with an assault case near Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara.

SAD Haryana president Harkesh Singh Mohri said, “During the confrontation between the police and community members on August 13, Surmukh Singh stood his ground and managed to stop the policemen for some time, enabling the other members to leave safely. During a meeting between a Sikh delegation and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Chief Minister had assured the delegation that all the arrested individuals would be released. While two persons were released last week, Surmukh Singh was released today.”

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HSGMC member Gurtej Singh said, “The legal process will continue in accordance with the law. It is also expected that, in accordance with the commitment made by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, all cases related to the Panjokhra Sahib incident will soon be closed through due process of law, and the assurance given by the Chief Minister will be honoured.”