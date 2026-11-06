Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Mandi administration cracks down on firecrackers, permits only green variants

Mandi administration cracks down on firecrackers, permits only green variants

Online sales through Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms also banned

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Mandi, Updated At : 01:14 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

The Mandi district administration has permitted the sale and use of only green crackers during the upcoming festive season, while banning all other types of firecrackers in an effort to curb air pollution and protect public health.

District Magistrate Apoorv Devgan has issued detailed directions in accordance with guidelines laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court of India. The restrictions have been imposed due to the adverse impact of firecrackers on air quality and the health of vulnerable groups, particularly children, the elderly and people suffering from respiratory ailments.

Advertisement

The District Magistrate has directed the police, Municipal Corporation, all Sub-Divisional Magistrates, the Higher and Elementary Education Departments, and the Fire Services Department to ensure strict enforcement of the orders within their respective jurisdictions.

Advertisement

Providing details, Additional District Magistrate Madan Kumar said green crackers would be allowed only during specified time slots on different festivals. He stressed that residents must strictly adhere to the prescribed timings and that bursting crackers outside these periods would not be permitted.

According to the schedule, green crackers may be burst on Diwali (November 8) only between 8 pm and 10 pm. On Guru Purab (November 24), the permitted timings will be 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm. On Christmas, green crackers may be used from 11.55 pm on December 25 to 12.30 am on December 26, while on New Year’s Eve, they will be allowed only from 11.55 pm on December 31 to 12.30 am on January 1.

Advertisement

The administration has also prohibited the online sale and booking of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and other similar websites. No online orders for firecrackers will be permitted under the guidelines.

Madan Kumar further said the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board was regularly monitoring ambient air quality and the Air Quality Index (AQI) at selected locations across the state to assess pollution levels and ensure compliance with environmental norms.

The district administration has appealed to residents, traders and institutions to cooperate in implementing the restrictions in the larger interest of environmental protection and public health. Citizens have been urged to celebrate festivals responsibly by avoiding conventional firecrackers and adhering to the prescribed timings for green crackers.

The administration has warned that any violation of the directions will invite legal action under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and other applicable provisions of the law.

Officials emphasised that the guidelines would be enforced strictly across the district and urged the public to contribute towards a cleaner, healthier and less-polluted environment during the festive season.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts