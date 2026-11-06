Mandi administration cracks down on firecrackers, permits only green variants

The Mandi district administration has permitted the sale and use of only green crackers during the upcoming festive season, while banning all other types of firecrackers in an effort to curb air pollution and protect public health.

District Magistrate Apoorv Devgan has issued detailed directions in accordance with guidelines laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court of India. The restrictions have been imposed due to the adverse impact of firecrackers on air quality and the health of vulnerable groups, particularly children, the elderly and people suffering from respiratory ailments.

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The District Magistrate has directed the police, Municipal Corporation, all Sub-Divisional Magistrates, the Higher and Elementary Education Departments, and the Fire Services Department to ensure strict enforcement of the orders within their respective jurisdictions.

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Providing details, Additional District Magistrate Madan Kumar said green crackers would be allowed only during specified time slots on different festivals. He stressed that residents must strictly adhere to the prescribed timings and that bursting crackers outside these periods would not be permitted.

According to the schedule, green crackers may be burst on Diwali (November 8) only between 8 pm and 10 pm. On Guru Purab (November 24), the permitted timings will be 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm. On Christmas, green crackers may be used from 11.55 pm on December 25 to 12.30 am on December 26, while on New Year’s Eve, they will be allowed only from 11.55 pm on December 31 to 12.30 am on January 1.

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The administration has also prohibited the online sale and booking of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and other similar websites. No online orders for firecrackers will be permitted under the guidelines.

Madan Kumar further said the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board was regularly monitoring ambient air quality and the Air Quality Index (AQI) at selected locations across the state to assess pollution levels and ensure compliance with environmental norms.

The district administration has appealed to residents, traders and institutions to cooperate in implementing the restrictions in the larger interest of environmental protection and public health. Citizens have been urged to celebrate festivals responsibly by avoiding conventional firecrackers and adhering to the prescribed timings for green crackers.

The administration has warned that any violation of the directions will invite legal action under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and other applicable provisions of the law.

Officials emphasised that the guidelines would be enforced strictly across the district and urged the public to contribute towards a cleaner, healthier and less-polluted environment during the festive season.