Mandi system to continue: Dalal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 6

Agriculture Minister JP Dalal on Wednesday reviewed the procurement process at Kaithal grain market and interacted with farmers. He listened to the issues of farmers and arthiyas.

Dalal made it clear that the mandi system would continue as it is. He further said that some leaders of the Opposition are misleading people by saying that mandi system would be abolished.

Asia’s biggest grain market at Ganaur soon The state government is encouraging the mandi system. It is going to set up a mandi on 550 acres in Ganaur, on which Rs8,000 crore will be incurred. This will be the biggest mandi in Asia. —Manmohan Garg, Deputy Mayor, MC

“The state government is encouraging mandi system and it is going to set up a mandi on 550 acres in Ganaur, on which Rs 8,000 crore will be incurred. This will be the biggest mandi in Asia,” said the Agriculture Minister.

The state government is going to establish apple mandi in Pinjore and flower mandi in Gurugram, he added.

He said that the procurement of wheat has been started and the government has fixed Rs 2,015 as MSP of the wheat crop per quintal. The moisture content should not be beyond 12 per cent in grains, he added.

While directing the authorities, he said that there would be sufficient supply of gunny bags. Arrangement of canvas (tirpals) should be made as there is a possibility of rain in the ongoing season. He also directed for speedy lifting of purchased grain. —