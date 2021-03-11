Mandis to reopen for procurement of wheat, says Deputy Chief Minister

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 15

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the procurement of wheat was to be done by May 15, but in the interest of farmers, mandis would be reopened and every grain of farmers’ crop would be procured at the MSP. The Deputy CM was addressing a public rally at the new grain market of Kharkhoda here on Sunday.

The JJP district president and former MLA, Padam Singh Dahiya, and the chairman, Pawan Kharkhoda, welcomed the Deputy CM, former MP Ajay Singh Chautala, JJP president Nishan Singh and others on the occasion.

Upload damaged crop details on portal The state government has decided to create a portal on which farmers will also be given the right to upload details of their damaged crops. However, the verification will be done only by patwaris. This will promote transparency. —Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister

The Deputy CM said the progress can’t be stopped if the thinking and intentions were right and the state government had proven it. Even in adverse circumstances like the Covid pandemic, Rs 28,000 crore were invested at various place in the state, due to which new employment opportunities had been created for youths.

“Maruti-Suzuki has taken the initiative for setting up its plant on 900 acres, which will bring new opportunities for youths of the region,” he added.

Chautala said, “Maruti-Suzuki will start manufacturing vehicles in Kharkhoda in 2025. Suzuki will make motorcycles on 100 acres. Maruti will make electric vehicles on 800 acres.”

“Around 11,000 youths will get employment in Maruti industry and 3,000 in Suzuki’s motorcycle unit,” the Deputy CM claimed. Seventy five per cent employment would be given to youth of the state, he said. The government had already made a law for the reservation of youths of the state, he added.

Earlier, farmers used to get payment of their crops late, but it was made with immediate effect, he said. So far, farmers had already been paid Rs 8,000 crore, he added. The Deputy CM also directed officials to prepare and send estimates of all demands given to him during rally. Monthly passes would be arranged for residents of villages falling within a radius of 20 km of the toll plaza, he said.