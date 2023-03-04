Mandpura gang rape: 7 members of Axel gang get life term

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 3

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rahul Bishnoi on Friday awarded life sentence to seven members of the Axel gang and also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 in the infamous Mandpura gang rape and robbery case of 2017. The court acquitted one more gang member due to lack of evidence.

On January 28, the two women were allegedly gangraped at their residence in the Pataudi area, adjoining a factory and poultry farm, and were robbed of valuables. Even the employees of the factory were held hostage and threatened to be killed.

According to the complaint filed by factory owner Pritam Singh, more than eight armed assailants, posing as police officials, entered the home and gangraped the women. They also cooked chicken before leaving the place and robbed them of cash, jewellery and other valuables. An FIR was registered at the Pataudi police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

The Gurugram police had formed a team, comprising of Inspector Yashwant Yadav and Sub-inspector Surender Kumar, to arrest the accused. It had also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on the arrest of the gang.

In September 2017, a team led by ACP Yashwant Yadav, who was an inspector then, had busted the Axel gang and arrested the eight accused. They were identified as Dharmu, Munna, Lambu, Rajbir, Naresh, Raka, Sunil Kumar and Naveen. Rajbir was the kingpin of the gang. All accused were sent to judicial custody. The members of the gang revealed the horrific details of over 150 similar cases that they were involved in, including the Dingerheri gang rape.

“The evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution in the court charges against the accused proved and the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rahul Bishnoi convicted all except Naveen. For the non-payment of the fine, the convicts will undergo additional imprisonment,” added naib court Navneet.