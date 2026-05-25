Manesar civic crisis: Councillors accuse sanitation agency of fraud

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) is facing a major crisis following a heated confrontation between elected councillors and private agency Pooja Consultation, which is responsible for door-to-door waste collection.

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Councillors have launched a scathing attack against the agency alleging large-scale financial misappropriation and severe negligence in maintaining the city's sanitation infrastructure.

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The tension reached a breaking point during an official vehicle verification drive at Kankrola. Councillors, who had been raising concerns about the poor state of waste collection for weeks, conducted a ground-level inspection and were shocked by what they found. According to the representatives, the agency has been systematically deceiving the municipal body to inflate their claims.

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The agency has, however, claimed that they objected to the presence of the Mayor's husband during inspection which led to an argument. It claimed that while he held no official position, he led the team of councillors.

The agency has reportedly suspended all operations across Manesar alleging severe harassment, intimidation and political interference during what was intended to be an official vehicle verification drive.

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Ward 19 Councillor Ravi Kumar Yadav, who led the inspection, said, "They have turned Manesar into hell. They have shown vehicles and employees on paper to take a payment of 60 per cent, amounting to Rs 4 crore, but no work is visible on the ground." The councillors argued that the agency’s claims of providing a full fleet and sufficient staff are entirely fabricated, leaving the city’s 1,10,545 households struggling with inadequate waste management services.

Further complicating the issue is the background of the contractor. Mayor Inderjeet Kaur Yadav has taken a firm stance against the firm, highlighting serious concerns about their legitimacy. "It has been brought to the notice of the Mayor that the contractor concerned has a pending ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) case against him in Panipat," Yadav said. She added, "We demand a vigilance inquiry to find out how a contractor under investigation in another district was awarded a contract here."

The councillors further alleged that when they confronted the agency’s representative with evidence of these discrepancies, they were met with arrogance and intimidation tactics rather than accountability. The elected representatives are now demanding that the MCM administration blacklists the firm and initiates a thorough probe into the payments already released to the agency.

As the standoff continues, the councillors maintain that their primary duty is to protect the public exchequer and ensure that the city receives the services it is paying for. They have urged the Municipal Commissioner to terminate the contract immediately, arguing that an agency currently under a corruption cloud in another district has no place managing the civic health of Manesar.